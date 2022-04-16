A/R: Armed robbers bolt with church offering after attacking Easter watchnight service

A gang of armed robbers on Friday night attacked a church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region and bolted with their offering.

During this Easter period, various programmes are being held in several churches with conventions and watch night services now common.

Unfortunately, a church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region was not fortunate during its Easter Friday watchnight service around 1am.

The church was attacked by armed robbers with massive weapons according to sources.

The gang of robbers per the information gathered left the church with the offering and mobile phones of church members.

Some five persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

Fortunately, the victims including three children have received medical care and doing well today.