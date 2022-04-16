Seven arrested for killing cattle belonging to Fulanis at Wapuli

16.04.2022 LISTEN

Seven persons have been picked up around Wapuli in the Saboba district for killing about four cattle belonging to some Fulanis in the area.

The men were arrested by the police patrol team when they chanced on them carrying the cattle on a tricycle.

The suspects are currently in police custody in Yendi in the Northern Region and will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Although the incident is not related to the recent attack in Zacholi, the police say, the seven took advantage of the situation to attack animals.

Nine persons in the Yendi Municipality were killed, allegedly by unknown gunmen last Wednesday.

The attack led to the destruction of some properties

According to reports, the attack came after allegations that some armed robbers had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 11, 2022.