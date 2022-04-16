Easter: Be ready to make sacrifices—Bishop Heward-Mills admonishes Christians

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Presiding Bishop of the United Dominion Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), has admonished Christians to be prepared to make sacrifices as followers of Jesus Christ.

He said the life of Christ was one full of sacrifices such that the wellbeing of humankind became his priority.

He said it was nearly impossible for a Christian not to face difficult moments in lifetime, adding that they must be ready to lose certain things in their lives as a result of their association with Jesus Christ.

Bishop Heward-Mills gave the admonishment when he delivered a sermon at the Church's Good Friday Miracle Service at the Black Stars Square, in Accra, on Friday.

The service was attended by thousands of believers from across the capital, both members and non-members.

The event was the first organised by the Church since 2019, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent ban on all social gathering, including church services.

Bishop Heward-Mills said to be a follower of Christ implied that there were going to be myriad of challenges such as tribulations, temptations, sufferings, betrayals, hatred, accusations and envy.

He said Christians must, therefore, be ready to make sacrifices, have the strength to endure and pray to overcome such calamities to accomplish the work of their Maker.

He urged them to see Good Friday as a day where their Maker toughened them so they could accomplish his work.

He encouraged Christians to ensure that they remained steadfast in their beliefs, even in times of difficulty to find favour in the eye of God.

“There is nobody who comes to Christ without losing something, without giving out something, without suffering something and without paying a price of something,” he said.

Bishop Heward-Mills also advised Christians to be truthful at all times, especially at their places of work to attract God's favour and blessings.

“Don't stay in a government job and be a thief. Don't stay in any job anywhere and be a thief,” he cautioned.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.

It is marked on the Friday before Easter Sunday and usually observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum.

It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday (also Holy and Great Friday), and Black Friday.

GNA