Sad news hits lighthouse chapel as son of founder Bishop Dag dies

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The entire Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) is saddened after learning of the passing of Dr. David Heward-Mills, the first son of the founder and presiding bishop, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

The devastating news that has left the family of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills in mourning has been announced by the church today, Saturday, April 16, 2022.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop.

“We, also as a church, are heartbroken, however, we stand with our leader and his family and believe that God will comfort and see us through this very difficult season,” a communication to church members informing them about the news reads.

The church communique adds, “Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

Dr. David Heward-Mills passed on at age 31 in the USA where he was a medical doctor.

Information gathered indicates that he was a psychiatrist in Columbia, South Carolina, and received his medical degree from Vinnica State Medical University, and practiced for over six years.

TOP STORIES

