Let's put spotlight on humanitarian efforts — Dr. hazel endorses HAG 2022 Awards

By Kay Agbenyega II
Dr. hazel P Berrard Amuah PhD
Dr. hazel P Berrard Amuah PhD

Dr. Hazel P. Berrard Amuah PhD, DBA, ACII-UK, the first-ever female HR practitioner to attain a position as CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, has called on organizations to join hands in celebrating unsung heroes and recognize the things that are making a difference in societies worldwide.

At the Humanitarian Awards Global 2022, Dr. Hazel noted that supporting the Humanitarian Awards Global is an opportunity to celebrate the people impacting life in Ghana, Africa and around the world annually. It will also recognize and honor change-makers with the goal of highlighting the importance of incredible contributions to society.

Dr . Hazel P. Berrard Amuah, the new CEO of Prudential Life Insurance, is a multi-award-winning veteran executive and businesswoman and international speaker with over 25 years of experience in the field.

These awards include Ghana Top 20 HR Professionals Award, Ghana Woman Professional of the Year 2018, HR practitioner of the Year 2019, Africa HR Personality of the Year 2020, Global Leadership Award 2021 and most recently the Award for Excellence in Human Relations and Corporate Service in 2021.

She is an Author, Chartered Insurance, and a Fellow of the Royal Chartered Insurance Institute. She is also a Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative West Africa and a First Fellow among 100 Africans in the Pan African African Leadership Initiative.

