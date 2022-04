The Eastern Regional Police command has confirmed that seven persons have died in a boat accident on the Volta lake in Afram Plains area.

The boat carrying 20 passengers from Dzemani to Havekope on Thursday, April 14,2022 capsized following a bad weather.

Thirteen passengers were, however, rescued by local fishermen but the seven drowned.

The deceased include five females and two males.

The bodies have been deposited at a private morgue for autopsy and preservation.