Stop behaving like Judas Iscariot—Rev. Ofoli admonish Ghanaians

The Reverend Samuel Anang Ofoli, Minister in charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Redemption Congregation, has admonished Ghanaians, especially Christians, to stop behaving like the biblical Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus Christ.

“Just like Judas, currently, covetousness has overtaken the people, including Christians, making some to take bribes and engage in corrupt activities at the expense of the general good of society,” he said.

Rev. Ofoli gave the advice in his sermon on Good Friday on the topic: "Dying with Christ," when the church at Tema Community Nine joined other Christians worldwide to mark the death of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

He said because of personal gains, some church leaders were turning the church into a commercial entity and called on them to repent from their deeds in line with the call from Jesus to the disciples at Gethsemane to watch and pray in order not to fall into temptation.

Rev Ofoli said the Jews connived to arrest and kill Jesus Christ, because His doctrines and teachings, were against their beliefs, adding that some Christians of today behaved like the Jews, who saw the tenets of the Religion as a hindrance to their lifestyles.

On the significance of the cock crowing in the crucifixion sequence of events, he said it was a call to repentance, an announcement of the birthing of a new dawn of salvation and the plans Jesus has for mankind.

The crucifixion remembrance service also saw congregants being served communion a representation of the blood and body of Jesus Christ.

