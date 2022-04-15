Tema Region recorded 586 unwanted fire outbreaks in 2021

15.04.2022 LISTEN

The Tema Region recorded a total of 586 cases of unwanted fire outbreaks with domestic fire covering 210 in 2021 as against a total of 510 fire outbreaks which was recorded in 2020 out of which 180 were domestic cases.

According to Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) data available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema reveals that 50 vehicular cases were recorded in 2020, which jumped to a total of 105 cases in 2021.

The data also shows that 13 industrial cases were recorded in both 2020 and in 2021; but the incidents of commercial fire outbreaks jumped from 117 recorded in 2020, to 194 cases in 2021.

The Region also recorded 38 electronic fire outbreaks in 2020 but the cases dropped to 8 in 2021 adding that, 77 bush fires were recorded in 2020 which also dropped to 30 in 2021.

According to the GNFS Tema Regional fire outbreak data, 14 institutional cases were recorded in 2020 which dropped to six cases in 2021.

Other sources of fire outbreaks including accidents and others were 21 in 2020 and 29 in 2021 while six deaths occurred in 2020 as a result of fire outbreaks the figure rose to 24 in 2021.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Madam Doris Lamptey who is the GNFS Tema Regional Commander, therefore, expressed concern about the surge of domestic fire outbreaks over the past two years in the Tema Region.

She attributed the main causes to activities in the kitchen and improper wiring of electrical gadgets.

“Most of the houses have their wires worn out and some do not have proper wiring which ends up catching fire,” ACFOI Lamptey stated.

She expressed concern about the spate of domestic fire outbreaks as most of these illegal fires are caused by preventable human errors.

She said the command had initiated regular sensitizations in all the communities in the region to reduce the trend and called on the public to adhere to fire service protocols.

ACFOI Lamptey, therefore, called on the public to adhere to the best fire safety protocols during the Easter season to ensure unwanted fire-free festivities.

ACFOI Lamptey advised that, before one moved from the home this season, it was important to see to it that, every electrical gadgets was switched off as the slightest naked flame could cause any form of explosion.

The Tema GNFS Regional Commander further said that it was also vital to turn off the cylinder and the regulators completely removed from the cylinder as well as keep the burner far from the cylinder stressing that the cylinders must be kept outside.

“My advance as we celebrate Easter is that let us make sure that we turn the regulator off after cooking, the cylinder must not be close to the burner and all electrical gadgets must be put off and do not overload the sockets and those of us who will be going out, please let’s not try to do things that will ignite an unwanted fire,” she said.

ACFOI Lamptey called on those in the hinterlands to be very cautious with activities with fire saying “those in the hinterland, when you go to the farms, make sure that after everything, make sure that any form of fire is put off completely before you leave the farms”.

She explained that the command was working towards a zero fire-free outbreak in the Region and asked the public to ensure proper ventilation and desist from keeping cylinders close to their burners.