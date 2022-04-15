Stop engaging in corrupt activities at the expense of the general good of society — Rev. Ofoli

Covetousness has overtaken people including Christians, making people take bribes and engage in corrupt activities at the expense of the general good of society.

"Due to covetousness, people are selling the country to the highest bidder, some are also selling the nation to spies without any conscience," Reverend Samuel Anang Ofoli, Minister in charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Redemption Congregation has revealed.

“Because of what people wanted to gain, some church leaders were turning the church into a commercial entity, behaving like Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus Christ, Rev. Ofoli stated this during the 2022 Good Friday church service at Tema Community nine as the church joined other Christians worldwide to mark the death of Jesus Christ the Son of God.

Touching on why the Jews connived to arrest and killed Jesus Christ as he preached on the topic: "Dying With Christ," Rev Ofoli noted that, it was due to his doctrines and teachings which were against their beliefs adding that some Christians of today were behaving like the Jews as they see the tenets of the religion as a hindrance to their lifestyles.

Members were also taken through the significance of the 'Seven Words of the Cross, which are the sayings Jesus said while being crucified.

These are Luke 23:33-35 which bothers on Jesus asking for forgiveness for his oppressors, Luke 23:39-43; when he promised the sinner of salvation.

The second and third statements respectively touched on Jesus giving his mother to John and calling on God on why he had forsaken him as written in John 19:26-27, and Matthew 27:45-46.

The rest talks about Jesus's thirst, it is finished and his glorious death could also be found respectively in John 10:28, John 19: 39-30, and Luke 23:44-47.

The usual wearing of mourning clothes that characterized Good Friday service in the past was missing as only the Women's and Men's Fellowship were adorned in the ceremonial funeral uniforms.

He called on the public to use the period to pray and watch and repent from their old deeds, this he said was in line with the call from Jesus to the disciples at Gethsemane to watch and pray in order not to fall into temptations.

On the significance of the cock crowing in the crucifixion sequence of events, he said, it was a call to repentance, an announcement of the birthing of a new dawn of salvation, and the plans Jesus had for mankind as monitored by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

Meanwhile, the crucifixion remembrance services also saw congregants being served communion wine and bread to represent the blood and body of Jesus.