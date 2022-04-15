Stop backbiting in church and workplaces – Apostle Barrigah

Stop backbiting in the church and at workplaces rather let us learn from the divine mandate of Jesus Christ and the envious character of Judas Iscariot and repent Apostle Mrs. Charlotte Esi Barrigah of the Global Evangelical Church Adonai Chapel at Madina has admonished Ghanaians.

Apostle Barrigah preaching the Good Friday message said as God sent his son to die for the world in those days, “today God will not come down physically but rather use human beings to fulfill his word”.

She urged believers and Ghanaians to emulate Christ Jesus as we commemorate Easter to make ourselves available for God and the country to use as a form of sacrifice for mankind and the nation.

Members of the Church mostly clad in black, red, brown, and even white attire flooded the Adonai Chapel at Madina’s auditorium to mark the 2022 commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

The congregation while rejoicing for the death of Jesus Christ that served as the foundation of the redemption of mankind and reconciliation with God, also rejoiced for victory over COVID-19 which hindered such large gatherings for the past two years.

She emphasized that there was power behind the death of Jesus Christ, therefore, they should believe and trust God’s ability to redeem them from whatever situation at the right time.

She cautioned believers of how they talk about any revelation they get to their friends but rather keep it to themselves and make Jesus Christ their friend;.

Mrs. Barrigah asked the members to open their spiritual eyes because they are free forever adding that Calvary wasn’t a nice place but Jesus Christ made himself available to be killed over there just to save the world.

The congregants praised, danced, and worshiped God for his mercies and for the grace that bounds because of the death of Jesus Christ.

While Mr. Eric Agblekpe, Children Ministry Teacher, Global Evangelical Church El-Shaddai Chapel in Ashiaman Newtown urged Christians to reflect on the sufferings of Christ Jesus and relate them to the sufferings of this time with the hope that after the crucifixion there will be resurrection which offers new hope in their lives.

In an interaction after the Good Friday church service, said Easter marks a moment for remembrance and reflection of the death of Christ Jesus.

He said that the leaders of the church as part of the Easter commemoration have arranged to visit some old members of the church who are sick or bedridden on Saturday 16th to encourage and pray with them.

Mr. Agblekpe said that Easter also serves as the Passover, “anyone with the covering of the blood of Jesus Christ is redeemed and will be protected at all times…when I see the blood I will Passover you, that is God’s assurance”.

Many of the attendees were in African print clothing and some were also in their stylish kente as they celebrate the Good Friday Church Service which was on the theme; "The Internal Sacrifice".