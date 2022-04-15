ModernGhana logo
15.04.2022 Education

PRESEC’s 2021 NSMQ whizkid attracts USA top schools

By Frank Atiase, CDA Consult
Prince Appiah Debrah JuniorPrince Appiah Debrah Junior
15.04.2022 LISTEN

Tema, April 15, CDA Consult – About fourteen top United State of America colleges/universities has offered admission to the 2021 Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) whizkid, Prince Appiah Debrah Junior starting in the 2022/23 academic year.

Prince A. Debrah Jr told the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) on the offers that he intends to study mathematics and computer science at the university with special interests in algorithmic reasoning, artificial intelligence, and human-computer interactions.

The institutions include the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Michigan, and others from Stanford, Columbia, Cornell, Northwestern, Carnegie Mellon, and Ann Arbor.

A brief of Prince Debrah Jr. shows that the young man started his basic school education at The Light Academy Adenta, where he was the School Prefect.

He graduated as the second-best candidate in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the entire Adenta District in 2018, and gained admission to the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School at Legon, becoming the President of the Math & Science Club.

He was part of the team that represented PRESEC in the 2021 NSMQ in the nail-biter finale in Kumasi, where PRESEC won the silver medal.

He is the proud son of Prince Appiah Debrah, a lawyer and chartered accountant who was the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Korle Klottey Constituency in the 2020 elections.

Source: CDA Consult

