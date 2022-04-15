ModernGhana logo
May this holy day rekindle in us hope, forgiveness, sacrifice - Mahama's Easter message to Ghanaians

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said in his Easter message to Ghanaians on Friday April 15 that may this holy day rekindle in them hope, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion and the love of God.

He said today, Good Friday, marks the day Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the world, so that all who believe in the gospel will be saved.

As Christians, “we celebrate this special day and call it GOOD because by Christ’s crucifixion and death, our sins have been atoned for and we are now a new creation with a mandate to live as Christ did.

” May this holy day rekindle in us hope, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion and the love of God.”

