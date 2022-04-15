ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: 7 dead after boat capsized on Lake Volta

Social News ER: 7 dead after boat capsized on Lake Volta
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Some seven persons are reported dead after a boat in which they were travelling capsized on the Volta Lake yesterday, April 14, 2022.

The seven who were part of twenty people who were on board the boat from a dwarf island, Jemeni to Havekokpe when the incident occurred. Midway through the journey, they were caught up in a heavy storm, which capsized the boat.

Five (5) females and two (2) male adults lost their lives, while thirteen (13) others were rescued.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO who indicated that the police have commenced investigations into the incident, said the bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at a private hospital.

“At about 6:00 pm yesterday, a passenger boat with 20 passengers travelling on the Volta Lake from Jemeni to Havekokpe met an unfortunate situation where the boat capsized, killing 7 people as 13 were rescued. The ages of the deceased ranged from 31-60 years. Their bodies have been deposited at a private morgue on the island as investigations commence.”

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Tema Region recorded 586 unwanted fire outbreaks in 2021
15.04.2022 | Social News
Stop backbiting in church and workplaces – Apostle Barrigah
15.04.2022 | Social News
Armah Kofi Buah pays surprise visit to Ankasa-Ewereko galamsey site
15.04.2022 | Social News
Ramadan: Salaga South MP donates 300 bags of sugar to Muslims
15.04.2022 | Social News
Easter: Christians must be prepared to sacrifice — Global Evangelical Moderator
15.04.2022 | Social News
Easter travellers throng Koforidua lorry stations
15.04.2022 | Social News
Fire razes 16-bedroom house at Sunyani-Baakoniaba as fire engine fails
15.04.2022 | Social News
Zacholi killings: NADMO to send relief items to displaced persons today – Minister
15.04.2022 | Social News
Let's use Easter as tool for reconciliation—Christian Council
15.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line