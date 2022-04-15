Ramadan: Salaga South MP donates 300 bags of sugar to Muslims

Member of Parliament for Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah Region, Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah on Thursday, April 14, 2022 donated 300 bags of sugar and assorted items to the Muslim community in her constituency to support them in their month-long fasting.

The items include cartons of cube sugar, Milo, Nido, Lipton tea and bags of granulated sugar.

The donation according to the lawmaker is her bit to support Muslims undergoing spiritual cleansing in this holy month of Ramadan.

The items are expected to be distributed to identified needy constituents, Mosques, Imams, Traditional and Opinion leaders, women and youth groups amongst others.

In her Ramadan message, Hajia Zuwera admonished Muslims to cease this holy month to pray for the country to overcome the global pandemic.

She also urged them to continue to pray for the continued peace and tranquility enjoyed in the constituency, region and the country at large.

She pledged her continued support to them and asked Allah to guide them against the challenges that will confront them in the remaining days of the fasting.