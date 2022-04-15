ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Easter travellers throng Koforidua lorry stations

Social News Easter travellers throng Koforidua lorry stations
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Hundreds of travellers queued at several transport stations in Koforidua, waiting anxiously for vehicles to their destinations for this year's Easter celebration.

Mr Kwabena Opoku, a driver at the Ho station, said the drivers were raking in on the season, since the holidays coincided with senior high school form two students going for break, which created an opportunity for them to make a lot of money.

However, Mr Isaac Owiredu, a trader, told the Ghana News Agency that it was unfortunate that Easter Monday, the day after the Saviour's resurrection, which should be joyfully celebrated, would be dull because the New Juaben Traditional Council, Koforidua, had imposed a noise-making ban from April 18 to May 18, 2022.

He explained that it was in relation with the Traditional Area's late Paramount Chief and Queen Mother's final funeral ceremonies.

Ms Janet Adjei, a passenger, stated that she was heading to Kwahu Obomen to celebrate the season due to the boredom of the festivities in Koforidua.

Mr Courage Kpoor, a passenger heading to Ho, expressed the view that more people travelled to Ho during Easter than at Christmas since it appeared to be a favorable time to reunite with family.

Easter is a time on the Christian calendar that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ on the cross and His resurrection as a sacrifice to atone for the sins of mankind and reunite them with God.

In Ghana, every year, Easter is marked with special church services and other religious observations, especially on Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday, as well as picnics on Easter Monday among other festivities.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Fire razes 16-bedroom house at Sunyani-Baakoniaba as fire engine fails
15.04.2022 | Social News
Zacholi killings: NADMO to send relief items to displaced persons today – Minister
15.04.2022 | Social News
Let's use Easter as tool for reconciliation—Christian Council
15.04.2022 | Social News
Easter travels: Drivers blame low patronage on high fares, economic hardships
15.04.2022 | Social News
Christians in Ghana mark Good Friday today
15.04.2022 | Social News
ECG offices closed for Easter
15.04.2022 | Social News
Lebanese 'Ninja' threatening to behead shop owner caged for one week
15.04.2022 | Social News
Import taxes: GRA favoring foreign nationals than Ghanaians — Nana Kay
15.04.2022 | Social News
Lebanese man arrested for threatening to behead shop owner must be prosecuted — Nana Kay
15.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line