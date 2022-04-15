Zacholi killings: NADMO to send relief items to displaced persons today – Minister

Residents of Zacholi who have been left homeless after an invasion of their community by some unknown gunmen on Wednesday will receive support from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) on Friday.

This is according to the Northern Regional Minister, Saani Alhassan Sayibu.

Following a visit to the community on Thursday, the Minister expressed his regret about the incident and gave assurances that the government will ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are brought to book.

He also said efforts are underway to bring relief to residents whose houses were burnt down and properties destroyed in the attack.

“The National Disaster Management Organisation is there taking inventory of the support the people need. The Yendi Municipal Assembly is also doing local arrangements to get the people some support… NADMO is working hard to make sure that enough support gets to all of them by midday on Friday. It will provide food, shelter, clothing and all that,” he said.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the minister applauded the chief of Zacholi for his role in keeping the displaced residents safe throughout the night and providing them with food temporarily.

Wednesday's attack on the Zacholi community came after allegations that some armed robbers had attacked and killed a Konkomba man on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. There is suspicion that this was a retaliatory attack on Zacholi, resulting in the killing of nine persons.

According to the regional minister, the country’s security agencies are working to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

“This incident cannot go unpunished, but we can only punish crime when we are able to identify the perpetrators. Much as we need the law to work, we need the cooperation of the local community here. I know that, at this development, people are terrified. We will give them some time, and after they've recovered, they should be able to talk to us…. I appeal to the Fulani community to exercise restraint. The law may grind slowly, but it will catch up with all the perpetrators,” he said in an earlier interview.

