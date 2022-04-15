Emulate Christ’s virtues of sacrifice, love one another – Bawumia urges Ghanaians celebrating Easter

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged Ghanaians celebrating Easter to emulate the virtues of sacrifice as demonstrated by Jesus on the cross.

In a post on his social media page,the Vice President further admonishes Christians to be inspired by Christ and love one another.

“Easter is not merely a commemoration of the death of Christ, but also a celebration of the significance of his sacrifice to his followers and future generations, and his resurrection.

“Let us be inspired by the essence of the occasion and emulate Christ’s virtues of sacrifice and love toward one another.

“My family and I wish all Christians a happy Easter,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia posted on Twitter on Friday.

In a similar Easter message, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to be inspired by the promise of salvation during this Easter period as his government works to turn around the hardships in the country.

"In the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation, I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by the promise of salvation. I ask, respectfully, all of you to continue to have hope for a great time soon for our country.

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity, a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of Covid-19 which negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russia invasion of Ukraine,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in a video message.