ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Emulate Christ’s virtues of sacrifice, love one another – Bawumia urges Ghanaians celebrating Easter

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has charged Ghanaians celebrating Easter to emulate the virtues of sacrifice as demonstrated by Jesus on the cross.

In a post on his social media page,the Vice President further admonishes Christians to be inspired by Christ and love one another.

“Easter is not merely a commemoration of the death of Christ, but also a celebration of the significance of his sacrifice to his followers and future generations, and his resurrection.

“Let us be inspired by the essence of the occasion and emulate Christ’s virtues of sacrifice and love toward one another.

“My family and I wish all Christians a happy Easter,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia posted on Twitter on Friday.

In a similar Easter message, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to be inspired by the promise of salvation during this Easter period as his government works to turn around the hardships in the country.

"In the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation, I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by the promise of salvation. I ask, respectfully, all of you to continue to have hope for a great time soon for our country.

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity, a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of Covid-19 which negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russia invasion of Ukraine,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in a video message.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Our leaders must sacrifice their comfort, enjoyment for Ghana's growth—Christian Council
15.04.2022 | Headlines
Be inspired by the promise of salvation this Easter; we shall overcome the hardships – Akufo-Addo encourage Ghanaians
15.04.2022 | Headlines
WATCH: Akufo-Addo delivers inspirational Easter message of hope to Ghanaians
15.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s law on dual citizenship outlived usefulness, repeal it — Dr. Stephen Takyi
15.04.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court ruling against Assin North MP travesty of justice – Mahama
14.04.2022 | Headlines
We're working hard to restore nation onto path of prosperity– Akufo-Addo
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Celebrate Easter with caution — Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
14.04.2022 | Headlines
James Gyakye Quayson runs back for review of SC ruling
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Fomena: Court orders arrest of four NPP members for repainting party’s offices into NDC colours
14.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line