ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Be inspired by the promise of salvation this Easter; we shall overcome the hardships – Akufo-Addo encourage Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Be inspired by the promise of salvation this Easter; we shall overcome the hardships – Akufo-Addo encourage Ghanaians
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to be inspired by the promise of salvation during this Easter period as his government works to turn things around in these difficult times.

In his Easter message posted on his official Facebook page, the President assures that his government is working to restore the country onto a path of progress and prosperity.

“In the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation, I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by the promise of salvation. I ask, respectfully, all of you to continue to have hope of a great time soon for our country.

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity, a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of Covid-19 which negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russia invasion of Ukraine,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President continued, “All these difficulties notwithstanding, I’m confident that with creativity, enterprise, hard work, perseverance, and unity, we the Ghanaian people shall overcome for our future is bright.”

In an appeal, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to continue to live responsibly, keeping in mind the need to be protected from the Coronavirus.

“I wish you a Happy Easter once more and may the celebration of the crucifixion and the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation, and sacrifice for everybody in our beloved country and in the world. May God bless us all and our homeland, and make her great and strong. Happy Easter,” the President concluded.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
WATCH: Akufo-Addo delivers inspirational Easter message of hope to Ghanaians
15.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s law on dual citizenship outlived usefulness, repeal it — Dr. Stephen Takyi
15.04.2022 | Headlines
Supreme Court ruling against Assin North MP travesty of justice – Mahama
14.04.2022 | Headlines
We're working hard to restore nation onto path of prosperity– Akufo-Addo
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Celebrate Easter with caution — Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians
14.04.2022 | Headlines
James Gyakye Quayson runs back for review of SC ruling
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Fomena: Court orders arrest of four NPP members for repainting party’s offices into NDC colours
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Stephen Opuni's monthly SSNIT alone was at ₵20,000; he earned more than ₵25,000 – Witness tells court
14.04.2022 | Headlines
E/R: One robber shot, two others flee after gun battle with Police officer at gas station
14.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line