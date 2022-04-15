Be inspired by the promise of salvation this Easter; we shall overcome the hardships – Akufo-Addo encourage Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to be inspired by the promise of salvation during this Easter period as his government works to turn things around in these difficult times.

In his Easter message posted on his official Facebook page, the President assures that his government is working to restore the country onto a path of progress and prosperity.

“In the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation, I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by the promise of salvation. I ask, respectfully, all of you to continue to have hope of a great time soon for our country.

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity, a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of Covid-19 which negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russia invasion of Ukraine,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

The President continued, “All these difficulties notwithstanding, I’m confident that with creativity, enterprise, hard work, perseverance, and unity, we the Ghanaian people shall overcome for our future is bright.”

In an appeal, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to continue to live responsibly, keeping in mind the need to be protected from the Coronavirus.

“I wish you a Happy Easter once more and may the celebration of the crucifixion and the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation, and sacrifice for everybody in our beloved country and in the world. May God bless us all and our homeland, and make her great and strong. Happy Easter,” the President concluded.