WATCH: Akufo-Addo delivers inspirational Easter message of hope to Ghanaians

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has delivered an Easter message to the Ghanaian people to inspire hope in the midst of the hardships.

In a video on his Facebook page, the President has extended best wishes on behalf of not just his government but his family as well, to all Ghanaians celebrating Easter.

“Fellow Ghanaians, Easter is upon us once again. On behalf of my wife Rebecca, my five daughters, five grandchildren, and other members of my family, and on behalf of members of government, I send best wishes to you from the Jubilee House, the seat of our nation’s presidency,” President Akufo-Addo says in the video.

According to the President, although Ghana finds itself in a difficult situation after suffering the impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he stresses that with unity, there is hope for Ghana to turn things around.

“In the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation, I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by the promise of salvation. I ask, respectfully, all of you to continue to have hope of a great time soon for our country,” H.E Akufo-Addo charged Ghanaians.

Listen to the President’s Easter message in the attachment below: