Lebanese 'Ninja' threatening to behead shop owner caged for one week

Osman Brustani, the suspect in the viral video arrested by the Police for threatening to behead a shop owner at Osu has been remanded into Police custody for one week.

The accused person was arrested on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in connection with a viral video in which he was captured threatening a victim with a sword.

After facing court on Thursday, he has been remanded into Police custody and will reappear in court on April 22, 2022.

“Today, Thursday, 14th April 2022, the accused person, Osman Brustani was arraigned at Accra Circuit Court and he was subsequently remanded to reappear before the court on 22nd April 2022,” parts of a Police statement has said.

It added, “Having put the accused person before the court in line with due process, it is now for the court to make a determination on the case.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it will not shield anyone caught flouting the laws of the Constitution.