Import taxes: GRA favoring foreign nationals than Ghanaians — Nana Kay

Asante Akim South NPP Constituency First Vice Chairman hopeful, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has revealed that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is currently violating the Act 891 Section 67 method 1 of the Act with regards to importation of commodities into the country.

According to him, the act is supposed to ensure that when one import a car or any goods into the country the person is expected to send the invoice to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and customs for the goods to be cleared.

He expressed that GRA is not accepting the invoice.

“Is very disturbing to note that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Customs are not accepting invoice after importation of goods in which the importers need to pay additional charges for the goods to be cleared which has been a sad development for importers,’’ Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Kwame Nkrumah Tikesee on Accra-based Okay FM.

He continued that, “The leaders of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Customs are currently doing favouritism in the sense that foreigners like Lebanese, Indians and other foreigners are allowed to clear their goods by using their invoice without any problems but is sad how our own people are treating indigenous Ghanaians like that."

He further stated that he wants the GRA to do the right thing by accepting the invoice from government and desisting from acting unfriendly towards Ghanaians.

The laws governing VAT on Imports and Exports are Value Added Tax Act, 2013 (Act 870) and Value Added Tax Regulations, 2016 (L.I.2243). Sections 35, 36, 37 and 50, and Schedule 2 of the Act, and Regulation 39 and 42 deal with exports.

The goods which attract VAT at importation are classified as such in the Customs Division Tariff in accordance with the Harmonized System (HS) Code classification which encompasses the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET). This classification also includes goods exempted under the law.