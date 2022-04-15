Lebanese man arrested for threatening to behead shop owner must be prosecuted — Nana Kay

Asante Akim South Constituency First Vice Chairman hopeful, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has urged the Ghana Police Service to thoroughly investigate the case of a man, Osman Brustani believed to be a Lebanese national, for allegedly threatening to kill a businessman during a heated argument in Osu, Accra.

The case, which is being handled by the police, has generated a lot of public interest, raising many concerns about the bad treatment meted out to Ghanaians in various companies owned by their foreign nationals.

According to him, such harsh treatment which has been ongoing in the country must not be allowed to continue.

“We must ensure that this issue is followed to the latter. So many of them have happened in this country. So many of our compatriots have suffered at the hands of people who don’t treat them as if we are in a country of laws,” Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Kwame Nkrumah Tikesee on Okay FM.

He continued, “This should not happen in this country. We have laws in this country. We have laws about how employers and employees should relate. You don’t just treat someone like that, attack their personality just because they are working for you.”

Nana Kay added, “this is unacceptable. But I want to beg the police, I know they are professionals, follow this to the letter. Let us see them in court. Let them face the full rigours of the laws. If they are guilty let the law take its course. This thing must stop and there must be some deterrence.”

He lamented that similar cases have been swept under the carpet or died “a natural death” and urged that this must be followed to ensure that foreigners who run businesses in the country do not maltreat their Ghanaian staff.

A statement from the Police Service said the suspect, Osman Brustani, is in police custody “and will be taken through the due process of the law.”

Mr. Brustani was captured in a viral video yelling at another person believed to be a shop owner. Earlier reports indicate that the suspect was infuriated after he was confronted for parking in front of a shop for almost an hour.

The shop owner reportedly asked the Lebanese to park his car at an appropriate spot, but that did not sit well with the latter.