Ghana’s law on dual citizenship outlived usefulness, repeal it — Dr. Stephen Takyi

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
A planning lecturer at the Department of Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Stephen Takyi believes Ghana’s law on dual citizenship has outlived its purpose.

He wants the law repealed.

Dr. Stephen Takyi noted that the law, if not reviewed, will, for fear of being prosecuted deny the country good leaders with dual citizenship who may have the knowledge and expertise to help develop the country.

He said this during a panel discussion on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’, hosted by Captain Koda, on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

He was reacting to the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday that restrained the Assin North MP, Hon James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament.

“Some Ghanaians with dual citizenship living abroad who are willing to take up leadership roles to offer their expertise in developing the country, but the law on dual citizenship prevents them. If the law is reviewed to allow dual citizenship holders to take up ministerial roles, it will be the best for the country.

“When Ghana was looking for people abroad to play for the national football team, the Black Stars, for world cup qualifier against the Nigerians, they never took into consideration the aspect of dual citizenship, all that mattered was a person who has the quality and ability to help Ghana qualify for Qatar. Why can’t we do same on leadership positions for persons who have the expertise,” he quizzes.

