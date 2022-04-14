ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

10-year-old registers 1,000 children onto NHIS

Health 10-year-old registers 1,000 children onto NHIS
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ten-year-old Nicholas Buamah and his Books without borders Foundation, a non-governmental organisation have registered more than 1,000 children under 12 years in the Korle Bu Community onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Foundation, chaired by Master Buamah, donated GHC9,000.00 to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to register children as new members of the scheme and to renew the membership of those already on the scheme.

Master Buamah, the benefactor, who had earlier presented the amount said he was concerned about the healthcare needs of the children in the community, thus, on his own, raised the money on YouTube to help them get access to healthcare.

Mr Bernard Brown, Greater Accra Regional Director of NHIA who led the team in the exercise thanked the boy and his foundation for the initiative and said over 1,000 children would be enrolled at the end.

He advised parents and guardians whose children were beneficiaries to take loving care of the cards and put them into effective use.

Also in attendance were Mr Titus Sorey, Deputy Director for Membership and Regional Operations, Mr Oswald Essuah Mensah, Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs Directorate, Madam Lydia Adjei Tutu, Greater Accra Relations Officer, and Nii L. Borketey Bortey, District Manager for Ablekuma Office.

Books Without Borders, a nonprofit founded by Nicholas Buamah and his mother Danielle started off as an initiative to help get Nicholas' books into the hands of children in Ghana. 

Nicholas was able to recruit some of his friends, who just so happen to be authors also, to donate their books as well.  

Since then, this initiative has evolved from just sending books to Ghana to now wanting to build libraries and computer laboratories throughout the African Continent.

GNA

More Health
ModernGhana Links
NHIS not owing service providers arrears for a year—CEO
14.04.2022 | Health
Korean gov’t donates 63,000 PCR Diagnostic test kits, other items to Ghana
14.04.2022 | Health
Commonwealth education ministers to discuss post-COVID-19 recovery at Nairobi conference
14.04.2022 | Health
Clubhouse Ghana partners three Rotary Clubs to extend support to Accra Psychiatric Hospital
13.04.2022 | Health
$110m to fight non-communicable diseases insufficient – Allied Health Professionals to government
13.04.2022 | Health
Botswana, South Africa deepen probe into new Omicron sub-variants
12.04.2022 | Health
Not paying attention to the eyes could lead to total blindness – Optometrist
12.04.2022 | Health
Tempane rainstorm: Immediately reroof, restore power to Bulpelisi health centre to continue health care delivery — Midwife to government
13.04.2022 | Health
NCD Alliance Welcomes New Presidential Council On Noncommunicable Diseases As Show Of Political Commitment
12.04.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line