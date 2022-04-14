Zacholi killers will be brought to book – Regional Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Saani Alhassan Sayibu has given assurances the Fulani community at Zacholi will get justice following the gruesome killing of nine persons by some unknown assailants on Wednesday.

Describing the incident as horrific, the Minister urged the Fulani community to remain calm as the government looks into the disturbing incident.

Following a visit to the community on Thursday, the Minister urged the residents to cooperate with the police as investigations are conducted to unmask the perpetrators and put them before the law.

“This incident cannot go unpunished, but we can only punish crime when we are able to identify the perpetrators. Much as we need the law to work, we need the cooperation of the local community here. I know that, at this development, people are terrified. We will give them some time, and after they’ve recovered, they should be able to talk to us…. I appeal to the Fulani community to exercise restraint. The law may grind slowly, but it will catch up with all the perpetrators,” he assured.

While commending the chief of Zacholi for accommodating the displaced persons and catering for their basic needs following the incident, Saani Alhassan Sayibu said a police detachment will be left in the community to monitor the situation and ensure calm.

“The police will put their forces in action to unearth the unscrupulous people so that the law will deal with them… A police detachment will be kept here to do the monitoring to make sure that their living here will be very safe for them,” he said.

He further indicated that the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) as well as the Yendi Municipal Assembly are making efforts to provide some relief items to support the upkeep of the displaced Fulanis.

