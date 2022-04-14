ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Aflao ECG cable thief dies after severr burns

Social News Aflao ECG cable thief dies after severr burns
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A man who attempted to steal electricity cables at the Bulk Supply Point at Aflao on Wednesday dawn and got himself electrocuted with severe burns has died at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region.

Eric Folikoe, 32, met his predicament near the Diamond Cement Road at Aflao, and was sighted by residents around 0500 hours and assisted to the hospital.

Mr Benjamin Antwi, the Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta/Oti, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency said it occurred at about 0500 hours on Wednesday

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect tampered with the Incomer cable with the aim of cutting it.

“Unfortunately for him, he got electrocuted. This caused disruptions in power supply to thousands of residents who depend on the BSP for electricity.”

The entire supply enclave of the BSP went off because of this theft attempt. They were Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, parts of Keta, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, Adina, Agbozume, Nogokpo and Ave Towns.

After hours of repair work, power was restored to the affected communities at about 1000 hours.

Madam Epiphania Kubuafo, in charge of accident and emergency unit of KSMH, said the deceased was brought in with about 95 per cent burns at about 0745 hours.

She said the deceased was brought in by the Police and some ECG officials but initial assessment of him demanded an immediate transfer to the Korle Bu Teaching, but there was no family member.

She said the deceased was being stabilized but died around 1415 hours.

GNA

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Help your pregnant teenage girls acquire vocational skills—Parents advised
14.04.2022 | Social News
56-year old woman murdered at Kasoa
14.04.2022 | Social News
Sanitation Ministry constructing additional 800 household toilet facilities in Accra
14.04.2022 | Social News
Sekondi Takoradi records 1,700 teenage pregnancies in three years; 240 abortions
14.04.2022 | Social News
Mallam-Weija road: Long truck falls on top of saloon car, causes gridlock
14.04.2022 | Social News
21-year-old 'Soft Tissue Sarcoma' patient gets support from Nzema Manle Rural Bank
14.04.2022 | Social News
Uncompleted sea defence wall rendering us homeless — Ada East residents lament
14.04.2022 | Social News
We unreservedly endorses Chief Justice’s call for senior lawyers' cases first — GBA
14.04.2022 | Social News
CENTSAG suspends 'illegal' strike after NLC order
14.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line