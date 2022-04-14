TV3 launches 25years of excellence in broadcasting

TV3, Ghana’s leading broadcast network, owned by Media General (MG) Ghana Limited, has launched activities to mark the celebration of its 25th anniversary at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Minister for Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who was the Special Guest of Honour, officially unveiled the anniversary logo and launched the anniversary celebration with support from the Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Mrs. Beatrice Agyeman Abbey and media industry executives.

The event was attended by government officials, representatives of communication sector organisations, clients and media partners

Activities planned for the year long celebration include entertainment programmes, interactions with stakeholders, loyalty reward activities for viewers and social responsibility activities. The anniversary celebration will be climaxed with a recognition and awards dinner in October this year to appreciate partners, clients, friends, stakeholders and long serving staff of Media General and TV3 for their support over the years and to seek their continued support in the future.

TV3 started on air transmission in October 1997, with a mission to be the “First in News, Best in Entertainment”. 25 years on, through hard work, dedication and commitment to its vision and mission, TV3 has been recognized both home and abroad as Ghana’s leading television network. TV3 has successfully achieved its vision of being the premium brand and most watched television station that is creating and delivering high-quality media content that informs, educates, and entertains its viewers

TV3 has over the past 25 years brought quality and timely news stories through reporting excellence to viewers. It has also aired and produced dramas and thrilling reality television and entertainment shows for the enjoyment of viewers.

Launching the event, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah congratulated TV 3 for its quality delivery since it started operating and encouraged management and staff to strive for more quality and unique programmes as it progresses into the future.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Mrs. Agyeman Abbey expressed gratitude to Almighty God for what TV 3 has accomplished in these 25 years. She thanked partners, clients and stakeholders for their support and contributions to TV3 which has enabled the network to become the premium brand and leader in broadcasting.

She also thanked the board, management and staff for their dedicated and hard-work, which has brought the network this far and assured stakeholders that TV3 will continue to bring creativity and innovation into its programming for the benefit of clients and the viewing public.

“We are excited at how far the network has come and what it has been able to achieve. TV3 is poised to create new standards and experiences for viewers and stakeholders in the country as our award winning channel celebrates 25 years and consolidate our leadership in the broadcast sector of the country’ she said.

Madam Agyeman said “we look forward in courage to the next 25 years and beyond. TV 3 remains committed to using our channel as a tool to contribute to the development of individuals, communities, businesses and the country through quality and exciting content”.