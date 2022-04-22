ModernGhana logo
22.04.2022

Woman, 50, commits suicide at Nsata Kwasi Ansah Village

22.04.2022 LISTEN

The residents of Nsata Kwasi Ansah, a farming community near Nsata Subriso Kitiwa in the Adanse South District of the Ashanti region were thrown into a state of mourning on Saturday April 9, 2022, when information reached them that a woman believed to be in her 50s has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her own farm.

According to information gathered, the woman identified as Mary Gyan has been unwell for some months, though she was said to have been attending to hospital.

The husband of the deceased, Joseph Aidoo was alleged to have told one Akuapim Brother, a journalist that his wife was suffering from mental challenges.

He noted that all efforts to get her healed had proved futile.

According to reports, the deceased went to farm on Saturday April 9, 2022, but failed to return home.

The situation prompted the residents to mount a search only to find her hanged on a tree.

The body has been deposited at the New Edubiase government hospital.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

