Sanitation Ministry constructing additional 800 household toilet facilities in Accra

Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is constructing 800 household toilet facilities in Accra in addition to the initial 4,160 household toilet facilities constructed.

The Sector Minister Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah said the construction under the Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihood Improvement Project (GASSLIP) would also provide an additional, 15km condominium sewers in beneficiary communities.

She said additionally, 205 small motor powered three wheeled vehicles, 25 Skip Loaders and 50 skip containers were being procured for distribution to the beneficiary MMDAs.

Addressing the media in Accra, Madam Dapaah said the 2021 Populations and Housing Census on Water and Sanitation indicated that 59.3 per cent -three in every five households - now had access to toilet facilities, with more than half of the households sharing improved toilet facilities.

That, she said, showed an increment of 26.3 per cent from the previous year's value of 33 per cent.

She said the Phase I of the Greater Accra Municipal Assembly (GAMA) Project had provided over 35,541 household toilets to low-income beneficiaries and completed 406 disability-friendly, Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) considerate school toilets with separate blocks for girls and boys with locks for each cubicle to ensure privacy, water and soap for handwashing, and a sanitary disposal system to benefit over 251,872 school pupils.

“In addition, the project has also supported the provision of a total of 56km conventional offsite simplified sewerage systems to serve some low-income urban communities in Accra, namely, Ashaiman New Town Community, TDC quarters and Bankuman, which were ready for commissioning.”

Madam Dapaah indicated that under the GAMA Project, the Ministry had also developed a document to highlight the entire process of constructing and installing a bio-digester in a simple and easy to understand language with illustrations to be useful to engineers, technicians, artisans, entrepreneurs, and institutions in the WASH sector.

She added that through the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), the Government had also secured funding to undertake feasibility studies and engineering designs for faecal sludge management in 12 secondary cities across the country.

“The cities and towns include Wa, Agona Swedru, Techiman, Nkawkaw, Hohoe, Bolgatanga, Yendi, Sunyani, Konongo, Koforidua, Tarkwa, and Dambai. Currently, the evaluation report for the selection of consultants has been forwarded to the African Development Bank for no objection.”

On waste to energy, Madam Dapaah said a pilot project to construct a 400KiloWatt Waste-to-Energy Plant at Gyankobaa in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, funded by the German Government at a cost of Six (6) million Euros, was completed and ready for commissioning.

“Government through the Ministry and in collaboration with the Private Sector has initiated the process to provide Integrated and Recycling Composting Plants through Public Private Partnership arrangement in all the 16 regions of the country.”

She said the construction had commenced and was at various stages of completion, adding that the government under the same agreement was also considering providing wastewater treatment facilities in all 16 regions of the country.

She assured that the Ministry would continue to provide the needed WASH infrastructure, leadership, and support to ensure that the government's agenda for water and sanitation for all was achieved.

GNA