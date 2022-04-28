ModernGhana logo
28.04.2022 Social News

Covid-19 fight: Rev Minister calls for national thanksgiving service to appreciate God

The Executive Director of the Synagogue Council of Churches And Pastors Association (SYCCPA), Very Rev Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah want Ghanaians, especially the religious bodies to organise a national thanksgiving service to appreciate God for the mercies on Ghanaians.

He said at the peak of the covid-19 pandemic where most nations were recording high cases of fatalities and infections, Ghana stood tall in the fight against the virus.

According to him, countries that manufactured and procured the vaccines first-hand still recorded high deaths and infections.

The man of God commended government's decision to involve the clergy in prayer intercession amid fasting for God's intervention.

To the man of God, the prayers of the clergy during the period of covid-19 played a key role to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"God deserves and demands this gratitude," the clergy observed.

Rev Twumasi-Ankrah made the statement when he was interacting with the media as part of the Synagogue Council Of Churches and Pastors Association's task aimed at organising thanksgiving service program to express their gratitude to God for the unity, peace and stability that the country is enjoying.

On this note, the man of God entreated believers especially the churches and Aglo Ghana to organize themselves and embark on nationwide thanksgiving service on a particular day to show appreciation to God for what He has done for the people of Ghana, apparently for getting rid of the covid-19 pandemic.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

