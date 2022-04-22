Ga East NADMO prepared to curb floods ahead of rainy season

Mr Seth Osei Kissi Nadmo Boss Ga East

The Ga East branch of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has said adequate measures have been put in place to curb any flooding ahead of the rainy season.

The Director in charge of the outfit, Mr. Seth Osei Kissi said the Ga East NADMO is embarking on public education and sensitisation programmes.

According to him, his outfit will soon inspect the flood-prone areas in the Municipality and other communities to find out best ways to control flooding.

At a press briefing on Monday April 11 2022, the NADMO Director indicated that some major drains have been dredged to allow free flow of rain water.

Mr. Seth Osei Kissi called on people living around the flood prone areas to move to safer places anytime it rains heavily.

He further caution people against littering, insisting that such attitudes also contribute to flooding.