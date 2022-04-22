ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.04.2022 Social News

Ga East NADMO prepared to curb floods ahead of rainy season

Mr Seth Osei Kissi Nadmo Boss Ga EastMr Seth Osei Kissi Nadmo Boss Ga East
22.04.2022 LISTEN

The Ga East branch of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has said adequate measures have been put in place to curb any flooding ahead of the rainy season.

The Director in charge of the outfit, Mr. Seth Osei Kissi said the Ga East NADMO is embarking on public education and sensitisation programmes.

According to him, his outfit will soon inspect the flood-prone areas in the Municipality and other communities to find out best ways to control flooding.

At a press briefing on Monday April 11 2022, the NADMO Director indicated that some major drains have been dredged to allow free flow of rain water.

Mr. Seth Osei Kissi called on people living around the flood prone areas to move to safer places anytime it rains heavily.

He further caution people against littering, insisting that such attitudes also contribute to flooding.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Blaming Ghana's challenges on Russia-Ukraine war is political gimmick – Economist
22.04.2022 | Social News
Accra-Mpehuasem: No person, stool or clan has any right to grant portions of 111.125 acre of lands — Lands Commission
21.04.2022 | Social News
Residents of Ketu South disregard tidal waves warnings to relocate to high lands — MCE 
21.04.2022 | Social News
I'm still Apagyahene of Sekyikrom, Queenmother can't destool me — Oheneba Okore I
21.04.2022 | Social News
Chief commends IGP for flashing out landguards at Akim Abuakwa
21.04.2022 | Social News
NPP’s Omari Wadie wages into Serwaa Broni's alleged naked video, pictures of Akufo-Addo
21.04.2022 | Social News
We only accept James Nkansah Junior appointed by late Odiifor Nkansah to lead the church — Members of African Faith Tabernacle Church
21.04.2022 | Social News
Legalization of Marijuana: ‘Akufo-Addo must append his signature to bill’ passed by Parliament
21.04.2022 | Social News
CLOGSAG Strike: Ministries deserted
21.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line