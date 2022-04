14.04.2022 LISTEN

A heavy-duty truck has tipped over and fallen on top of a saloon car on the Mallam-Weija stretch of the Accra-Kasoa road.

The accident occurred on Thursday near Jayee University.

It has resulted in gridlock.

Interim reports suggest the break of the truck failed, resulting in it falling on top of the small car.

The police and other first responders have rushed to the scene to control traffic and rescue the victims.

Source: Classfmonline.com