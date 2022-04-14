Ghana mounts first pilot for Kwahu Paragliding Festival

For the first time in the history of the Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival, a Ghanaian Tandem pilot, Mr Jonathan Quaye, will be among the 12 pilots to fly passengers.

Mr Quaye, among 11 other foreign national pilots will fly passengers from the Odweanoma mountings in Atibie, Kwahu, from April 14 to April 18, 2022.

Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs, Ghana Tourism Authority, made this know in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, in Accra.

He said the other 11 pilots were: Ed Stein -USA, Chuck Smith-USA, Blake Pelton -USA, Cherie Silvera -USA, Tim Meehan – USA, Marc Theissen- Germany, Hagen Muhlich -Germany, Kabisch Raymond Chase -USA, Jorge Reategui – Peru, Eduardo Reategui -Peru and Lionel Mury– Switzerland.

He said the festival which resurfaced after two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, had become a key highlight of the Easter Festival, gaining international recognition.

Mr Kusi noted that over the years it had been organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the various Assemblies in Kwahu East, West and South and the Kwahu Traditional Authority, saying, "this year is not different.”

“Other activities earmarked for the festival include; Hot Air Balloon, the Kwahu Marathon, a food Bazaar, Kwahu Dwaso, Pool Parties, Musical Concerts, Church Service,” he added.

He noted that the proposed fee for a paragliding flight this year is GHS550 inclusive of an Antigen Test for passengers.

Mr Kusi assured patrons that the Kwahu Easter Guide had been published to provide information on the various events and activities of the festival.

He urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the festival, to have fun, meet family and friends as well as new people and socialize after the long break due to the COVID-19.

