21-year-old 'Soft Tissue Sarcoma' patient gets support from Nzema Manle Rural Bank

The mood of the family of a 21-year-old Level 300 University of Cape Coast student, Isaac Armah who is suffering from Soft Tissue Sarcoma was tears of joy as the management and staff of Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited in the Western Region presented the cheque to them.

The cheque which had a face value of GHC5,000 was to assist in the medical bills of Isaac Armah who has been battling the disease for over a year now.

Isaac Armah is undergoing surgery at Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC) in Accra.

Presenting the cheque to the family, a member of the Board of Directors of the bank, Rev. Sarpong Williams said, the bank could not have done nothing, other than find a way for the patient to get treatment after he was informed of his plight.

Rev. Sarpong said, though the amount involved in the operation was huge, the bank could not have kept quiet over the daily deterioration of the patient's health.

"The health of the boy is deteriorating daily and it is sad as the management and staff of the bank to see your child suffer to death, whiles you have no means to salvage the situation. So we resolved to assist", he emphasized.

He said the management and staff of the bank would pray regularly for the patient.

Rev. Sarpong was more optimistic that, the patient would pass through the operation successfully and live to fulfil his dreams.

"We are optimistic that God will heal your son so that he can continue with his education and become a great leader in Ghana to help others", he said.

The mother of the patient, Mrs. Agnes Yankey, who received the cheque on behalf of the family. She commended the management and staff of Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited for coming to their aid on time and asked for God's abundance of grace upon their lives.

"In fact, Nzema Manle Rural Bank has done well to us as a family, my son is suffering in Accra, he is at Level 300 but because of the disease he can't attend lectures and if today, Nzema Manle has helped with such an amount, we are most grateful and we ask God to bless Bank", she acknowledged.

She therefore took the opportunity to appeal to other companies and government to come to the aid of her son.

"Right now, all my money has finished, every week I pay GH1,500 to the doctors and it is not easy so I will take your medium to beg other companies to help my son and also to the government, I'm begging everybody to support my son, right now I don't know where to go, my son needs help to survive and continue with his education, my son is from Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District but everybody in Ghana can help him to survive", she concluded.