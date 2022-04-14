ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: One robber shot, two others flee after gun battle with Police officer at gas station

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines ER: One robber shot, two others flee after gun battle with Police officer at gas station
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson, A Police officer at the Yokwa gas filling station at Larteh-junction in Akropong in the Eastern Region managed to stop a robbery attack.

He fired back at a robbery gang last night forcing them to flee.

The gang of three robbers attempted to rob the gas filling station on Wednesday night at about 1:00am.

The Police officer was shot by one of the robbers when they arrived at the gas filling station.

Fortunately for him, the suspected robber missed.

He took cover and managed to gun down one of the robbers.

The two scared for their lives fleed and left the one shot at the scene.

Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson immediately called in for reinforcement and was joined by four policemen led by the Divisional Crime Officer, DSP John Agyuah.

The wounded suspect after on-scene questioning mentioned his name as Ernest Antwi and gave the names of his accomplices as Maxwell and Kwame.

He was subsequently rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for medical care where he has since been assisting with investigations.

Information gathered indicates that the three suspects arrived at Larteh last Sunday from Asenema-Akuapem to plan the robbery at the Yokwa gas filling station.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Fomena: Court orders arrest of four NPP members for repainting party’s offices into NDC colours
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Stephen Opuni earned more than Gh₵25,000; his monthly SSNIT alone was capped at Gh₵20,000 – Witness tells court
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Police to enforce stringent measures for 2022 Easter celebrations
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Stand strong; every adversity carries the seed of greater benefit – Xavier-Sosu consoles Assin North MP
14.04.2022 | Headlines
What is happening to Assin North MP is his own doing – K.T Hammond
14.04.2022 | Headlines
[Full document] Supreme Court ruling restraining James Gyakye Quayson as Assin North MP
13.04.2022 | Headlines
Yendi: 9 men shot dead, others injured by unknown gunmen at Zacholi
13.04.2022 | Headlines
Afenyo-Markin cautions public over fake Facebook accounts
13.04.2022 | Headlines
SC ruling on Assin North MP’s case sound application of the principle of law – Attorney General
13.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line