E/R: One robber shot, two others flee after gun battle with Police officer at gas station

Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson, A Police officer at the Yokwa gas filling station at Larteh-junction in Akropong in the Eastern Region managed to stop a robbery attack.

He fired back at a robbery gang last night forcing them to flee.

The gang of three robbers attempted to rob the gas filling station on Wednesday night at about 1:00am.

The Police officer was shot by one of the robbers when they arrived at the gas filling station.

Fortunately for him, the suspected robber missed.

He took cover and managed to gun down one of the robbers.

The two scared for their lives fleed and left the one shot at the scene.

Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson immediately called in for reinforcement and was joined by four policemen led by the Divisional Crime Officer, DSP John Agyuah.

The wounded suspect after on-scene questioning mentioned his name as Ernest Antwi and gave the names of his accomplices as Maxwell and Kwame.

He was subsequently rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for medical care where he has since been assisting with investigations.

Information gathered indicates that the three suspects arrived at Larteh last Sunday from Asenema-Akuapem to plan the robbery at the Yokwa gas filling station.