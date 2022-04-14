Police to enforce stringent measures for 2022 Easter celebrations

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it is going to enforce holistic security measures throughout the 2022 Easter celebrations.

Several activities are expected to commence across the country from Friday, April 15, through to Monday, April 18, 2022.

Ahead of the many planned activities, the Ghana Police Service says stringent measures will be enforced to provide security coverage.

“The Police Administration wishes to inform the public that stringent measures have been put in place to provide security coverage across the country for the 2022 Easter Celebrations.

“All Regional Commands, with the support of the National Operations, the MTTD and the Police Intelligence Directorate are working to ensure that all persons who travel for the celebrations do so in safety. We shall also ensure that all events organised in various communities are secured and incident-free,” parts of a Police statement said on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to the Police, additional security arrangements have been made for the celebrations in the Kwahu area to cover the Paragliding event and other traditional Easter activities in Kwahu.

In its goodwill message to Ghanaians ahead of Easter, the Ghana Police Service is urging everyone to exercise restraint, take responsibility for their personal security, and also be each other's keepers.

Find more in the Police press release below: