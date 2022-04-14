ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police to enforce stringent measures for 2022 Easter celebrations

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Police to enforce stringent measures for 2022 Easter celebrations
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it is going to enforce holistic security measures throughout the 2022 Easter celebrations.

Several activities are expected to commence across the country from Friday, April 15, through to Monday, April 18, 2022.

Ahead of the many planned activities, the Ghana Police Service says stringent measures will be enforced to provide security coverage.

“The Police Administration wishes to inform the public that stringent measures have been put in place to provide security coverage across the country for the 2022 Easter Celebrations.

“All Regional Commands, with the support of the National Operations, the MTTD and the Police Intelligence Directorate are working to ensure that all persons who travel for the celebrations do so in safety. We shall also ensure that all events organised in various communities are secured and incident-free,” parts of a Police statement said on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to the Police, additional security arrangements have been made for the celebrations in the Kwahu area to cover the Paragliding event and other traditional Easter activities in Kwahu.

In its goodwill message to Ghanaians ahead of Easter, the Ghana Police Service is urging everyone to exercise restraint, take responsibility for their personal security, and also be each other's keepers.

Find more in the Police press release below:

414202222744-0f730m4yxs-2783663993486306339614638876744776539289293n

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Fomena: Court orders arrest of four NPP members for repainting party’s offices into NDC colours
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Stephen Opuni earned more than Gh₵25,000; his monthly SSNIT alone was capped at Gh₵20,000 – Witness tells court
14.04.2022 | Headlines
E/R: One robber shot, two others flee after gun battle with Police officer at gas station
14.04.2022 | Headlines
Stand strong; every adversity carries the seed of greater benefit – Xavier-Sosu consoles Assin North MP
14.04.2022 | Headlines
What is happening to Assin North MP is his own doing – K.T Hammond
14.04.2022 | Headlines
[Full document] Supreme Court ruling restraining James Gyakye Quayson as Assin North MP
13.04.2022 | Headlines
Yendi: 9 men shot dead, others injured by unknown gunmen at Zacholi
13.04.2022 | Headlines
Afenyo-Markin cautions public over fake Facebook accounts
13.04.2022 | Headlines
SC ruling on Assin North MP’s case sound application of the principle of law – Attorney General
13.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line