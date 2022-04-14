V/R: Police to shut down drinking spots selling illegal substances in Akatsi

The Police in the Volta Region is set to shut down drinking spots in Akatsi in the Volta Region following the recent clash between some youth and officers.

Two people reportedly lost their lives on Sunday when a protest by the youth ended in a violent clash with the security personnel after the death of a young man the previous day.

Amid the confusion in the Akatsi Municipality, stakeholders held a meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, to discuss the way forward.

After the emergency meeting called by the Akatsi Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), it has been agreed that drinking spots and bars that sell illegal drugs should be shut down.

The Police are already making the necessary arrangements to go after such drinking spots and bars.

At the meeting, an agreement was reached for all persons that sustained injuries during last Sunday’s clash to be catered for and given the needed medical care.

An arrangement has also been made for the Police to embark on a campaign through the help of the media [radio] “to educate the public on their work in order to promote a cordial Police-civilian relationship”.

“The police should carefully investigate and close down drinking spots/bars that sell illegal drugs at their business centers,” a communique after the meeting called by the Akatsi MUSEC has said.

It adds, “The police and the court should hasten the process of prosecuting cases to enable the public to have confidence in them.”

Unfortunately, the decision taken at the MUSEC meeting failed to satisfy the youth of Akatsi South.

Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu who is leading the youth says “It is a total balderdash that in the face of all these unresolved happenings, MUSEC is again urging the police to investigate and close down drinking spots/bars believed to be dealing in illicit drugs.”

He adds, “It beats my imagination why MUSEC is not demanding for an independent probe, in the strongest terms into the incidents leading to the death of Etornam, Setor and the shameful killing of Hamza when indeed, there have been claims of torture, abuse of power and unprofessional conduct on the part of the police too in all these incidents.”