Stand strong; every adversity carries the seed of greater benefit – Xavier-Sosu consoles Assin North MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu has consoled Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson following the latest Supreme Court ruling on his case.

The apex court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, restrained James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court in a 5-2 ruling said the MP is restrained from holding himself out as an MP for the area.

Reacting to the ruling in a post on his Facebook page, Francis Xavier-Sosu disclosed that he is in pain.

In a message to console the Assin North MP, the Madina lawmaker urged James Gyakye Quayson to stay strong during this period.

“Hon. James Quayson, I am so much in pain but I need you to remember that it doesn’t matter what life throws at you. Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.

“There are many instances where minority views eventually become the majority view. It’s all a matter of time. Keep believing your dreams and stand strong. It is well,” Francis Xavier-Sosu wrote on his Facebook wall.

Amid talks of a bye-election for the Assin North seat, sources say the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is planning to re-present James Gyakye Quayson as its candidate.