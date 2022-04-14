Traumatised shop owner threatened with sword assigned to clinical psychologist

14.04.2022 LISTEN

The unidentified shop owner at Osu who was threatened with a sword by a Lebanese man has been assigned a clinical psychologist to help deal with his trauma.

This has been disclosed by the Ghana Police Service through a press release issued on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The shop owner on Tuesday had an unforgettable encounter with an alleged Lebanese man who threatened to behead him.

The Police saw the video containing the threat and took up the matter. The shop owner was traced and had the chance to talk to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Subsequently, he has been assigned a clinical psychologist to help with the trauma he went through.

“….the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare reached out to the victim yesterday, Tuesday, 12th April 2022 via a telephone call and he seemed traumatised by the incident.

“As a result upon the IGP's instruction, the victim has been given psychological support by a clinical psychologist from the Police Hospital,” parts of the Police press release said.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Osman Brustani has been arrested to face the law.