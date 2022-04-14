What is happening to Assin North MP is his own doing – K.T Hammond

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, Hon. KT Hammond has said although he sympathises with Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, he believes what is happening to him is his own doing.

What appears to be a show of solidarity comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, restrained James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the Member of Parliament for the Assin North constituency.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court in a 5-2 ruling said the MP is restrained from holding himself out as an MP for the area.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, K.T Hammond backed the decision of the Supreme Court, insisting that what has befallen James Gyakye Quayson is a result of his own action.

“We're all not happy with what's happening to the Assin North MP but he brought it to himself.

“The Assin North case is all about the law and not logic or common sense,” the Adanse Asokwa MP noted on Wednesday.

Although K.T Hammond is of the view that James Gyakye Quayson should leave, he adds that this is not the time his parliamentary seat should be declared vacant.

He argued, “I don't think the Assin North seat can be declared vacant now because there are other substantive issues to be determined.”

Meanwhile, Baba Jamal, a member of the legal team of the embattled Assin North MP has disclosed that their side vehemently disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling.

“I don’t think that it matters whether he was here or not. Let me say that the Supreme Court has given its ruling but we vehemently disagree with their position.

“I think that this is a sad day for all of us. What it means is that Asian North is also not going to have representation in Parliament for as long as this case lasts. That is a sad situation,” he told the media after the ruling was given.