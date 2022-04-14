Court slaps injunction on swearing-in of NUGS executives

14.04.2022 LISTEN

The High Court has granted an interlocutory injunction against the swearing in ceremony of newly elected executives of the National Union of Ghana (NUGS), expected to be held today, Thursday, April 14, 2022.

According to the applicant, who is a member of NUGS, Daniel Owusu Baffoe, the elections were held in contradiction to the principles of the constitution of the union.

The applicant, who is a member of Wisconsin International University College is also praying the court to restrain elected national executives from holding themselves out as affirmed officers of NUGS.

The plaintiff explained that the suit is a result of a “clear breach of constitutional provisions of the Constitution of NUGS prescribing the procedure to be followed in their election.”

In an interview with Citi News, Daniel Owusu Baffoe said he is seeking an annulment of the results of the election.

“The new constitution was to solve the issue of electoral fraud. But instead of the EC to go by the new constitution, it decided to go its own way.”

“Thus the entire electoral process is unconstitutional and should be nullified.”

Meanwhile, one of the defendants, Julius Kwame Anthony, said he would consult with his lawyers on the next line of action.

Some executives of NUGS have already raised concerns about the election which was held during the Union's 56th Annual Congress at the GNAT Village in Ejisu Abankrom in the Ashanti Region.

A General Secretary of the NUGS, Julius Kwame Anthony, had alleged that there were some malpractices during the election.

He said the outcome of the election cannot be considered credible, given the infractions that characterized the process.

The President of the Union, Emmanuel Boakye, however denied the General Secretary's claim.

The injunction was sought at a time when the Ghana School of Law’s President of the Students' Representative Council, SRC, Wonder Victor Kutor, has been accused of financial impropriety by executives of the council.

He has denied the conflict of interest claim in the procurement of a car, as well as using his personal company to run a mobile money centre and diverting funds.

---citinewsroom