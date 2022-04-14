NLC orders CENTSAG to call off illegal strike

ModernGhana logo
The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the leadership of Colleges of Education Non-Teaching Staff Association of Ghana (CENTSAG) to call off their strike and return to engage with their employer, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on their concerns.

The NLC ruled that CENTSAG did not follow due process before embarking on the strike, thereby rendering it illegal.

In a previous meeting at the invitation of the NLC, CENTSAG was directed to engage with their employers and return on 30th March to report the outcome for the Commission's consideration and decision. However, they failed to do so and rather rallied their members to embark on an indefinite strike.

Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) filed a complaint with NLC for a declaration on the strike, as CENTSAG failed to exhaust all lawful mechanisms for the resolution of industrial disputes; and also failed to give the required 7 clear days' notice of its intention to strike.

Following today's ruling, the employer, GTEC has invited CENTSAG to a meeting Friday at 8am, subsequent to CENTSAG calling off the strike, as under the law, there can be no such engagement during a strike

