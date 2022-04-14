Dawhenya: Assembly Members call on Local Government Ministry to fulfil motorbike pledge

Scores of Assembly Members have called on the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development to provide the Motorbikes which were to be distributed to the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. Moses Nii Kutor, Assembly Member for North Dawhenya Electoral Area in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region among other Assembly Members has expressed worry over the delay in distribution of the motorbikes for Assembly Members to facilitate their activities.

It will be recounted that the Ministry of Local Government, in September last year disclosed that Government has purchased Motorbikes to be distributed to the MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Ministry, the motorbikes for the various MMDAs formed part of the Government’s effort to deepen decentralization and resource Assembly Members to aid in their effective delivery of services to the people.

The Ministry in a statement signed by Mrs Felicia Dapaah, Chief Director, Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) and Copied to the Chief Executives of the various MMDAs in the Region stated.

According to the statement, the motorbikes were to be distributed by Messer JSA Logistics Ghana Limited.

The RCC, in that circular, tasked Messer JSA Logistics to ensure that the motorbikes were properly distributed and ensure that all the necessary documentation was completed.

But eight months afterward some of the Assembly Members are worried that the motorbikes have not been distributed, Mr. Kutor noted that the work in the various electoral areas could be enhanced if Members were supported with motorbikes information gathered by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

Mr. Kutor stated “we have been waiting for these motorbikes since last year to facilitate our work but the waiting is becoming endless,” “We are always the first point of call anytime there was a problem in the communities”.

He noted that the government must quickly intervene and Fast-track the procurement process to ensure Assembly Members receive their motorbikes for effective supervision of their respective electoral areas.

The North Dawhenya said member also hinted that crime rates were on the rise within the various communities adding that the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly must provide street lights to be installed in the communities to ward off criminals.

Mr. Kutor further added that road networks in the communities were another challenge that needed serious attention, he called on the residents to cooperate with officials from the District Assembly to bring the needed development to their doorsteps.

He said members would have to hire the services of Okada or sometimes taxi or Uber to attend to communal problems at their own expense, a situation he said was affecting their work in the various electoral areas.