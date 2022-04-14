ModernGhana logo
Ada East District Education Director commends VRA for educating students, pupils on Emergency Preparedness Plan

By Ruth Nartey, CDA Consult
Mr. Moses Tetteh Pornortey, Ada East District Education Director has lauded the Volta River Authority (VRA) effort to educate students and pupils of Ada to understand the Emergency Preparedness Plan (EPP) message in their local languages.

He said the education directorate would interact with the Language Coordinators and subject organizers to deliberate on some local words in the indigenous language which must be adopted and used in the EPP message for common understanding saying that the message would be modified to suit the level of each student or pupil.

Mr. Pornortey stated at the end of a workshop organized by the Volta River Authority at Ada to translate the EPP messages into the local language which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

As part of the workshop, five groups were formed out of the participants with each team headed by a traditional ruler from the District and were tasked to transcribe the EPP message from English to Ada language so that the indigenes would understand it.

Mr. Pornortey added that all the participants would be needed in developing a permanent EPP Message curriculum for all other communities that may be affected in case of spillage from the Volta dam.

Mr. Kwame Darkwah, the VRA EPP Coordinator said the authority liaised with the Ada- East District Assembly to pave the way for the adoption of the EPP message into the school teaching manuals.

He said VRA introduced the plan simply as a means of sensitizing the residents on what to do and where they are supposed to go in times of emergency.

Mr. Darkwah said the Authority had made suggestions to other Assemblies however, it was only Ada- East Education Directorate who had so far responded positively hence the workshop to undertake the translation initiative.

He said the EPP Message translation initiative would be upscale the idea to other communities to guarantee that residents understand how to manage emergencies to minimize the risk of death and loss of property.

