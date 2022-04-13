1,000 police personnel deployed for Kwahu Easter

13.04.2022 LISTEN

Some 1,000 personnel from the Ghana Police Service have been deployed to provide security for this year’s Kwahu Easter and Paragliding Festival, which begins tomorrow, April 14, 2022.

The personnel have been drawn from the National Headquarters, Greater Accra Regional Command, and the Ashanti Regional Police Command to assist their colleagues in the Eastern Region to provide topmost security during the entire festivities.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Citi News the officers are ready to clamp down on criminal activities that may arise.

“The command is ready for this year's Easter Kwahu Festivities. We have made the men ready for the event. Men have been drawn from all the divisions, and we are getting support from even the headquarters and the Ashanti Region. About one thousand men both in plain cloth and in uniform have been deployed to ensure there is law and order around areas where the events will take place.”

“The MTTD will also be at the post to ensure the road instructions are obeyed to avert any road crashes.”

This year's Kwahu Easter Festival will officially be launched on Thursday.

