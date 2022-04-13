ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.04.2022 Social News

1,000 police personnel deployed for Kwahu Easter

1,000 police personnel deployed for Kwahu Easter
13.04.2022 LISTEN

Some 1,000 personnel from the Ghana Police Service have been deployed to provide security for this year’s Kwahu Easter and Paragliding Festival, which begins tomorrow, April 14, 2022.

The personnel have been drawn from the National Headquarters, Greater Accra Regional Command, and the Ashanti Regional Police Command to assist their colleagues in the Eastern Region to provide topmost security during the entire festivities.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Citi News the officers are ready to clamp down on criminal activities that may arise.

“The command is ready for this year's Easter Kwahu Festivities. We have made the men ready for the event. Men have been drawn from all the divisions, and we are getting support from even the headquarters and the Ashanti Region. About one thousand men both in plain cloth and in uniform have been deployed to ensure there is law and order around areas where the events will take place.”

“The MTTD will also be at the post to ensure the road instructions are obeyed to avert any road crashes.”

This year's Kwahu Easter Festival will officially be launched on Thursday.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Oil and gas boardrooms are historically homogenous spaces – TOR Maintenance Planner
14.04.2022 | Social News
Dawhenya: Assembly Members call on Local Government Ministry to fulfil motorbike pledge
14.04.2022 | Social News
Ada East District Education Director commends VRA for educating students, pupils on Emergency Preparedness Plan
14.04.2022 | Social News
Police arrest alleged Lebanese man captured in viral video threatening to behead unidentified man
13.04.2022 | Social News
V/R: Man electrocuted to death while trying to steal electric cable at Aflao
13.04.2022 | Social News
Hunger, hardship loom as prices of farm inputs soar—NGO
13.04.2022 | Social News
Lebanese man who threatened to behead Ghanaian in viral video arrested
13.04.2022 | Social News
Displaced Appiate residents to be relocated to temporary site May 1
13.04.2022 | Social News
Obuasi: Three sustain machete, scissors wounds over chieftaincy dispute at Sanso
13.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line