Some children are jewels on the street, let help discover them — Jewels foundation

Streetism has been a cause to worry for many Ghanaians as to what can be done to annihilate the children off the street.

Many have called on the government of the day to put in rambunctious measures to curb such menace whilst others believe that the well to do in society can help cater for the street children and evacuate them from the street.

It is for this reason that, a security expert who doubles as the CEO of the Jewels foundation Mr. Franklyn Leonard has taken it upon himself to help give education to kayaye girls on the street to attain higher heights in life.

Speaking to Peace Fm News, Mr. Franklyn Leonard said he always get hurt when he sees young girls on the street hustling without helpers hence the establishment of the JEWEL ON THE STREET project two years ago where he selected 20 young female kayayes on the street, house them and put them into school and as well provide their needs in school and home.

Mr Franklyn Leonard commended the GH Media School for admitting the 20 girls and providing free tuition for them with some graduating this year.

Speaking to Pious Baidoo Banson of Peace Fm News, Mr. Franklyn Leoanard called on the general public to come on board and help remove most of these girls from the street as the second edition of the 'Jewel on the Street' seeks to take 50 more female Kayayes from the street.