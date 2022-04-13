V/R: Man electrocuted to death while trying to steal electric cable at Aflao

A man identified as Eric Kofi Quaye has reportedly died in Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region after he was electrocuted while in the process of stealing electrical cables.

From the information gathered, the 32-year-old deceased is said to have tampered with the incomer cable that supplies power to the Aflao Bulk Supply Point in the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Unfortunately for him, the intention to cut and bolt with the incomer was not successful.

According to Benjamin Antwi who is the Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana for the Volta Region, the deceased in the process of cutting the incomer was electrocuted per the preliminary observations made when he was found.

Eric Kofi Quaye after the electrocution was left with severe burns on most parts of his body, with the surge of power through his body giving him no chance of survival when he was conveyed to the Ketu South Municipal hospital for treatment.

He is said to have died in the afternoon.

Although power outages occurred in areas such as Denu, Dzodze, Agbozume, Nogokpo, Adina, parts of Keta, Akatsi, and the Ave enclave due to the tampering of the incomer, the Electricity Company of Ghana has managed to restore lights to people’s homes and workplaces.