Lebanese man who threatened to behead Ghanaian in viral video arrested

A Lebanese national, captured in a viral video holding a sword and a sheath in Osu and threatening the life of his victim has been arrested.

The suspect who was heard screaming “Come out, come out! I will cut your neck!” is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Police in a statement said the suspect will be taken through the due process of the law.

Prior to his arrest, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was said to have reached out to the victim yesterday, Tuesday, 13th April 2022 via a telephone call and he seemed traumatised by the incident.

“As a result upon the IGP’s instruction, the victim has been given psychological support by a clinical psychologist from the Police Hospital. The IGP also followed up with a personal visit to the victim today, Wednesday, 13th April, 2022.

“We wish to assure the public that, in line with our mandate, we will continue to ensure law and order in the country. We therefore seek your continued to support in this endeavour.”

The Lebanese Embassy in a brief statement condemned the action, calling on the Ghana Police Service to investigate and take appropriate measures against the offender.

“We reject all forms of violence and intimidation, as well as anyone who does not treat the people of the host country with respect and in accordance with applicable laws,” the embassy posted on Facebook yesterday after the video had gone viral.

Explaining what led to the incident on The Asaase Radio on Wednesday, Iddrisu Yusif, the Ghanaian who had the confrontation with the man of Middle Eastern origin, said the latter parked at the spot where he sells shoes and after an hour he asked him to move his vehicle, which resulted in the unprovoked attack.

The trader was disorientated, telling the ABS: “I didn't do anything wrong to him … I'm not feeling good at all, and I don't know why. I don't know what is happening to me.”

The victim said he has lodged complaint with the police hence the arrest of the suspect.

---DGN online