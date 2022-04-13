ModernGhana logo
A/R: Three people hospitalised with machete wounds after bloody clash in Sanso

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Three people have been hospitalised following a bloody clash in Sanso, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to information gathered, the clash is as a result of a chieftaincy dispute between Chief of Sanso Okatakyie Bawuah Okyere Darko and Chief of Adumanu Nana Asrifi Asare.

The clash that occurred on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 has seen three people sustain various degrees of injuries. They were admitted at the hospital to receive healthcare.

One of the victims who identified himself as Michael Owusu Tieku in an interview with Akoma FM disclosed that he almost lost his life.

Speaking while in pain from the several machetes and scissors injuries, he explained, “The youth of Sanso has been in bad terms with the chief [Okatakyie Bawuah Okyere Darko] so when the youth started the agitation, the crowd gathered there so I saw some people fighting and I decided to separate them.”

Michael Owusu Tieku added, “The son of Sansohemaa [Queen] stabbed me multiple with a pair of scissors in my head so I was rushed to the hospital.”

Joining the conversation on the same platform, the Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso revealed that it took great effort from police officers to bring the situation under control.

He said the angry youth have been advised to avoid resorting to violence when addressing issues.

