5 remanded over Nkroful Magistrate court chaos

5 remanded over Nkroful Magistrate court chaos
Five persons arrested in connection with recent violence that broke out at the Nkroful Magistrate Court, the Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters and the Ellembelle District Assembly leading to the death of one person, have been remanded into Police Custody.

They have been charged with causing unlawful damage and rioting.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The accused were part of a group that rioted at the Essiama District Police Headquarters.

They attacked the Police Station after the shooting to death of a resident of Teleku-Bokazu while some arrested illegal miners from the Adamus Resources’ Concession, Nkroful, were being prosecuted.

They are to reappear before the court on Monday, 25 April 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com

